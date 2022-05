Severodonetsk may fall under siege as Mariupol did before.

The head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Haidai, announced this on Facebook on Monday, May 2.

"In recent days, military experts have begun to attribute the fate of Mariupol to Severodonetsk. The defense of the city is super-powerful, so it will be very difficult to capture the regional center of Luhansk region. But the orcs can go the other way - under the Mariupol scenario. That's just speculation. But we are ready for any development of events, our warriors will give the enemy a worthy rebuff," he said.

He once again called on the residents of Luhansk region to evacuate.

Haidai also said that Russian troops continue to try to make a breakthrough in Rubizhne and Popasna.

"To no avail, the enemy is taking damage. The Russians are preparing to advance on Severodonetsk, the Russian army is transferring forces to us from the Mariupol direction," he said.

In addition, Haidai said that security measures at checkpoints have been tightened in the region due to the seizure by the Russians of Ukrainian humanitarian transport and the uniform of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. And on the eve of May 9, provocations are also possible.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian military tried to advance in the Izium direction, but suffered losses.

The Russian invaders unsuccessfully carried out assault actions in the area of ​ ​ the settlements of Ozerne and Mariinka.

Meanwhile, the invaders transferred troops from the Mariupol direction to Popasna.