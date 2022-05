United States Charge d'Affaires ad interim to Ukraine Kristina A. Kvien has visited Lviv, the U.S. Embassy resumes its work in Ukraine. This was reported on the Facebook page of the mayor of Lviv Andrii Sadovyi.

"We also discussed the challenge facing Lviv - the construction of a large rehabilitation center. Today it is critically needed for seriously wounded Ukrainians. And here we pretty much need the shoulder of international partners," Sadovyi writes.

The mayor thanked the U.S. government for the lend-lease and support of Ukraine during the war against the Russian Federation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 8, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the embassies of Turkey, Lithuania and Slovenia had resumed their work in Kyiv. The head of state called on other countries to return their diplomatic missions to the Ukrainian capital.