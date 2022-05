Russian Occupiers Looking For Weaknesses In Defense Of AFU In Southern Ukraine - General Staff

The Russian invaders are looking for weaknesses in the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in southern Ukraine.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the Pivdennobuzke direction, the occupiers are trying to reach the administrative border of Kherson region, they are looking for weaknesses in our defense," the authority said.

In the Mykolaiv area, Russian troops conducted aerial reconnaissance using three drones.

The enemy fired artillery at the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Over the previous day, air defense units hit ten Orlan-10 drones.

Enemy troops suffer significant losses, especially in artillery, and on land.

Over the past day, only in the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, ten attacks of Russian invaders were repulsed, two tanks, seventeen artillery systems, thirty-eight units of armored combat vehicles and ten vehicles of the enemy were destroyed.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Russian military has deployed additional anti-aircraft missile systems in the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

On the 68th day of the war in Ukraine, the Russian army is trying to create favorable conditions for an attack on Sloviansk and Severodonetsk, take full control of Rubizhne, improve positions in Popasna, under which it deployed a battalion tactical group of the Mariupol direction.