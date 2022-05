RF Acknowledges No Victorious Success Expected In Ukraine Before May 9

Russian troops will not ‘artificially hurry’ to reach any success in Ukraine before any holiday including May 9. At the same time, Moscow wants Ukraine to voluntarily stop resistance.

Foreign Affairs Minister of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov has said this in a statement, RIA Novosti and TASS report.

According to Lavrov, the RF would not try to match the terms of the war end with any date.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russian soldiers tried to attack in the Izium direction however, they suffered losses.