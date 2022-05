Russia Deploys 65% Of All Its Ground Forces – British Intelligence

Russia has deployed approximately 65% ​​of its ground forces for the military invasion of Ukraine, of which more than a quarter are now disabled.

This is stated in a report by the British Ministry of Defense, published on May 2.

Some of Russia's most elite units, including the Airborne Forces, have suffered the most losses.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Russian military tried to advance in the Izium direction, but suffered losses.

The Russian occupiers unsuccessfully carried out assault operations in the area of ​​​​the settlements of Ozerne and Mariyinka.

Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Valentyn Reznychenko, said that today, May 1, the Russian invaders once again fired at the Synelnykove district.