Moldova Does Not Let Russian Propagandist Going To Transnistria – NUJU

Chisinau border guards did not let Russian propagandist/correspondent of the RIA Novosti news agency, Artur Shaikhutdinov, enter Moldova.

This is stated in a note posted on the official page of the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine (NUJU) Ukraine on Telegram.

Shaikhutdinov was rejected at the checkpoint at the airport in Chisinau, where he came from Istanbul. RIA Novosti reported that Shaikhutdinov was heading to Transnistria to "cover the situation in the region."

At the same time, the press secretary of the Moldovan Border Police, Raisa Novitchi, confirmed to NewsMaker that some foreign citizens who arrived at the Chisinau airport were denied entry into the country.