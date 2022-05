NBU Recommends Citizens Traveling Abroad In Their Own Car Have Green Card Policy

The National Bank of Ukraine recommends that Ukrainian citizens traveling abroad in their own car purchase a Green Card policy.

The NBU has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On April 28, 2022, the regulator received information from foreign partners that this policy will be required when crossing the border with Poland.

This practice is likely to spread at the borders with other countries.

Since the beginning of the war, Ukrainians have had the right to cross the borders of Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, and Moldova in their own cars without a Green Card policy.

Today, it is possible to conclude an international insurance contract "Green Card" with a 50% discount from Ukrainian insurers.

The cost of the policy depends on the type of vehicles, the country of visit and the duration of the insurance contract.

Policies are issued for a minimum period of 15 days, the maximum one does not exceed 1 year.

The price for the "Green Card" insurance policy is determined by the Motor (Transport) Insurance Bureau of Ukraine (MTIBU) and is the same for all insurers.

The cost of the Green Card policy in Ukraine is lower than in most countries.

In addition, the process of obtaining a "Green Card" has been significantly simplified due to martial law.

Thus, online issuance of "Green Card" policies has been introduced through the generation of the corresponding pdf-files (electronic policy).

Member countries of the "Green Card" system recognize Ukrainian electronic policies, they can be presented from any gadget in electronic form, but it is recommended to print them out.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Green Card is an insurance certificate of a single form used in member countries of the Green Card international automobile insurance system.

