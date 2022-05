Hungarian Minister of the Prime Minister’s Office Gergely Gulyas said that Budapest would veto any European proposal that would limit energy imports from Russia.

That follows from a report by the Yevropeiska Pravda online media, says Bloomberg.

The EU intends to propose a ban on Russian oil until the end of the year because of the war in Ukraine, and restrictions on imports will be introduced gradually.

Hungary, heavily dependent on Russian energy, has been one of the most active in resisting the expansion of sanctions.

The Orban government has agreed with Russia to allow their gas payments to be converted into rubles, jeopardizing EU sanctions policy. Russia cut off gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria on Wednesday, following through on a threat to halt flows unless payments are made in rubles.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, since the beginning of the war, the EU has bought energy resources from the Russian Federation for 44 billion euros, and Germany has bought the most.

Meanwhile, Germany has agreed to support an embargo on Russian oil.