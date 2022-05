SBI Tells About Investigation Into High Treason By MPs

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) is investigating over 320 cases upon high treason.

Ukrainian News agency learned this from SBI Director Oleksii Sukhachov.

According to him, as of April 26, over 320 such proceedings had been opened.

He also said that the cases are opened against Secretariat of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

Sukhachov refused to name them.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the SBI is investigating a criminal case upon alleged high treason by former head of the interior security department of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) Andrii Naumov.

The SBI has put former member of the Ukrainian Parliament Illia Kiva on the wanted list.