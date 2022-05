In Kursk oblast (Russia), there was a partial collapse of a railway bridge.

This was announced by Governor Roman Starovoit, writes the Interfax news agency (Russia).

Starovoit noted that the railway line was used for the movement of freight trains.

Until May 11, the "yellow" (high) level of terrorist threat, which was introduced on April 11, is in force in Kursk oblast.

It is noted that the Sudzhansky district of Kursk oblast borders on Ukraine.

