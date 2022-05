German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said that peace on Russia's terms as a result of the war against Ukraine will not bring security to either Ukraine or Europe and will become an invitation to the next war.

Baerbock stated this in an interview for Bild am Sonntag.

Thus, Baerbock noted that a ceasefire in Ukraine could be the first step towards a peaceful settlement.

Baerbock also stressed that partners should help strengthen Ukraine so that it can also decide on what conditions peace will be concluded.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the media reported that the Bundeswehr was skeptical about the idea of ​​the German government to transfer self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine.

The German authorities agreed to train the Ukrainian military in the use of these self-propelled guns, as well as transfer a batch of ammunition for self-propelled howitzers to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

There is no anti-aircraft ammunition in the warehouses of the Bundeswehr. After that, the Brazilian government offered to sell Ukraine about 300,000 shells for the Gepard howitzers.