A worker operates at a factory of Harbin Boiler Co., Ltd. of Harbin Electric Corporation in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Photo by Xinhua/Wang Jianwei.

The purchasing managers' index (PMI) for China's manufacturing sector came in at 47.4 in April, down from 49.5 in March, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed.

This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below 50 reflects contraction.

However, according to a Xinhua report, the purchasing managers' index (PMI) for China's non-manufacturing sector came in at 41.9 in April, down from 48.4 in March.

A staff member guides people to scan a QR code at the entrance of a shopping mall at the Central Street in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Photo by Xinhua/Xie Jianfei.