Kharkiv Under Fire: Residents Urged Not To Leave Shelters Even In Absence Of Air Raid Alerts

Residents of the northern and eastern regions of Kharkiv are urged not to leave their shelters unnecessarily, even in the absence of an air raid alert due to heavy shelling.

Head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleh Synehubov announced this in his Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

So, Synehubov urged residents of the northern and eastern regions, in particular Saltivka, not to leave their shelters during the day.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated 4 villages in Kharkiv region from invaders.

On April 29, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the occupiers began to build bridges and build crossings across the Siverskyi Donets River near Izium. Thanks to them, Russian troops will be able to transfer more forces towards Sloviyansk and Barvenkove.

On April 28, the General Staff announced that the Armed Forces of Ukraine were preventing Russian troops from carrying out an offensive in the areas of Sulyhivka, Nova Dmytrivka, Andriyivka, and Velyka Kamyshuvakha of Kharkiv region.