Transnistria Continues To Prepare For War With Ukraine, Russia Preparing Provocations For May Holidays – Intel

Unrecognized Transnistria continues to prepare for war with Ukraine. In an issue of the Transnistria newspaper dated May 2, a request is made to involve the armed forces of the Transnistrian republic in the actions of the Russian army.

The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Thus, it is reported that mobilization points are being opened in the territory of the Russian Federation itself to recruit volunteers to fight in the army of Transnistria.

It is noted that the newspaper contains a number of propaganda materials about bloody terrorist attacks that fell on Transnistria on the May holidays, dozens of people were killed, including children, the elderly and women.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Russia uses ammunition depots in Transnistria to smuggle weapons.

On April 28, the Ministry of Defense of the PMR sent letters to the local administrations of Transnistria residents to call on citizens for special gatherings.

On April 27, the so-called Ministry of Internal Affairs of the unrecognized Transnistria stated that shelling had been carried out from the Ukrainian side in the direction of the village of Cobasna, where a large ammunition depot is located.

On April 26, unidentified persons blew up communication towers in the unrecognized Transnistria, which were broadcasting radio stations of the Russian Federation.

Immediately after that, on April 26, a red level of terrorist threat was set in Transnistria.