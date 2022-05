Over the past day, on April 30, the Ukrainian military repulsed nine enemy attacks in Donbas.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Thus, it is reported that the military in Donbas repelled nine attacks of the occupier, destroying 8 tanks, 1 artillery system, 24 armored vehicles, 1 special vehicle, and 5 vehicles (including 2 fuel trucks).

It is also noted that Ukrainian air defense units hit 9 air targets over the previous day: 2 Su-25 aircraft and 7 UAVs.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, as of the beginning of the 67th day of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine, active battles continue in a number of directions, the invaders have deployed additional forces to certain areas.

Meanwhile, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine intercepted a telephone conversation of the Russian occupier, who spoke about the preparation of Russian troops for the assault on Dnipropetrovsk region.

On April 30, in Donbas, as a result of shelling by the invaders, 1 person died, and 9 were injured.