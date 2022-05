As of the beginning of the 67th day of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation of Ukraine, active battles continue in a number of directions, the invaders have deployed additional forces to certain areas.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Thus, it is reported that in the Eastern Operational Zone, the command of the Russian army continues to increase the strike potential of its troops in order to increase the pace of the offensive operation. Weapons and military equipment removed from storage in the Western, Central, and Eastern military districts and the Northern Fleet are transferred by rail to the regions bordering Ukraine.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the enemy did not take active actions, there were no significant changes in the situation.

Also, the General Staff stressed that the threat of enemy missile strikes on military and civilian infrastructure facilities throughout Ukraine from the territory of the Republic of Belarus remains, as well as provocations by the enemy on the specified section of the state border of Ukraine.

In the Siverskyi direction, units of the Russian troops fired at the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from the territory of Bryansk oblast.

In the Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy grouping continues to inflict air strikes and fire artillery on Kharkiv.

The occupiers are carrying out offensive operations in the directions of Izium - Barvenkove, ​​and Izium - Sloviyansk. The strengthening of the strike force of the occupiers also continues.

Up to 300 units of weapons and military equipment of the enemy were moved to certain areas, about 1,000 mobilized people from the occupied districts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions arrived.

In the Donetsk and Tavriiske directions, a grouping of enemy troops is conducting active operations along the entire section of the line of confrontation. Ruscists are trying to carry out air strikes and fire artillery destruction of the positions of Ukrainian troops.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy is conducting an offensive in the direction of Krymka and Oleksandrivka.

In the Popasna direction, the occupiers are carrying out assault operations in the direction of Novotoshkivske - Orekhove. The enemy focuses on the achieved lines. In order to prevent the maneuver of forces and means of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the enemy blocks them in certain areas.

In the Kurakhove direction, Russian troops, with the support of artillery, are trying to break through the defense of Ukrainian units in the direction of Olenivka - Novomykhailivka.

In the Pivdennyi Buh direction, the enemy is conducting military operations in order to reach the administrative borders of Kherson region, as well as to create favorable conditions for an attack on Mykolayiv and Kryvyi Rih.

Ukrainian air defense units hit 9 air targets over the previous day: 2 Su-25 aircraft and 7 UAVs.

Over the past 24 hours, the military of the Armed Forces of Ukraine repulsed 9 enemy attacks in Donbas, destroying 8 tanks, 1 artillery system, 24 armored vehicles, 1 special vehicle, and 5 vehicles (including 2 tankers).

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the seaports of Berdiansk, Mariupol, Skadovsk, and Kherson were closed until de-occupation.

The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine intercepted a telephone conversation of the Russian occupier, who spoke about the preparation of Russian troops for an assault on Dnipropetrovsk region.