Ukraine returned 14 people during a prisoner exchange with Russia on Saturday, April 30.

Vice Prime Minister / Temporarily occupied Territories Reintegration Minister Iryna Vereshchuk has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on April 28, Ukraine returned 45 people during a prisoner exchange with Russia.

On April 22, Ukrainian News Agency was informed by the National Police that more than 2,000 citizens are considered missing as a result of the Russian invasion.

On April 21, during the sixth exchange of prisoners, 19 citizens returned to Ukraine.

On April 16, Vice Prime Minister Vereshchuk said that about 700 Ukrainian soldiers were held captive by the invaders. Russia is also holding over a thousand civilians, most of them are women.