The Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) announced to the Secretary of the Security Council of Russia Nikolay Patrushev about the suspicion of infringement on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine.

The press service of the ministry has written this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the investigation, at an extraordinary meeting on February 21, 2022, Patrushev publicly called for the need for Russia to recognize the independence of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR and LPR).

Pre-trial investigation in criminal proceedings is carried out by the Main Investigation Department of the Security Service of Ukraine.

The PGO notes that the deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council and eight more of its members have already been brought to criminal responsibility.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Patrushev instructed to check bomb shelters and emergency warning systems in the southern regions of Russia.