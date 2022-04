The Russian occupying forces carried out several rocket attacks on Odesa, as a result of which the airport runway was completely disabled.

This was reported by the Pivden Operational Command on Saturday, April 30.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, an enhanced curfew will introduced in Odesa from 10 p.m. on May 1 to 5 a.m. on May 3.

The Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company canceled trains to Odesa and back for the period of the enhanced curfew from May 1 to May 3.

On April 29, the speaker of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Serhii Bratchuk, said that the Russian invaders were increasing the number of drones for aerial reconnaissance in the sky over Odesa and the region.