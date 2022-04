The Cabinet of Ministers has created an interdepartmental working group to provide the population with long-term storage food products and sanitary and hygienic goods under martial law.

The press service of the government has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The group includes representatives of the Office of the President, the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Infrastructure, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, the State Service for Food Safety and Consumer Protection, and regional military administrations.

According to the report, work within the framework of the government association will facilitate the coordination of the project participants and will allow promptly solving problems with the purchase and delivery of necessary goods to the zones of active hostilities.

In particular, we are talking about more than 7 million food packages that are sent to the regions most affected by the war.

These kits include long-term storage products.

Each set is designed for 1 month of consumption.

