A Third Less Machinery, Personnel At Parade In Moscow On May 9 – BBC

The Russian Ministry of Defense will send almost a third less than in 2021 military equipment, machinery and personnel to the May 9 parade in Moscow, it is also known that foreign leaders were not invited to the parade.

This is reported by BBC Russian Service.

129 units of military equipment will participate in the parade. For comparison, last year 191 military vehicles participated in it. About 10,000 people will walk on foot, in 2021 there were about 12,000.

At the same time, the aviation part of the parade, on the contrary, will have 1 more aircraft.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Kremlin announced that none of the foreign leaders would come to the parade.

Former Deputy Chairman of the Security Service of Ukraine Viktor Yahun (2014-2015) believes that Russia plans to end hostilities in Ukraine by May 9 Victory Day.

Russia has begun preparations for the Victory Parade on Red Square in Moscow. The rehearsals involved more than 11,000 military personnel and two hundred pieces of equipment and aviation.