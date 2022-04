Russian invaders shot two evacuation buses in Popasna, Luhansk region. Communication with drivers and passengers is lost.

This is stated in the statement of the head of the Popasna City Military-Civilian Administration in the morning ща April 30.

“Yesterday, we evacuated 31 people from Popasna. There were many more people who wanted to, so we sent two more buses to the city. It is known that they reached the settlement and came under fire by the enemy subversive group,” he said adding that the buses were shot.

In addition, according to him, there is no connection with the people who were on the buses and organized the evacuation.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Haidai urges residents of Luhansk region not to delay the evacuation.

Earlier it was reported that in Popasna, Lugansk region, after shelling by Russian invaders, a house collapsed.