On the day of the liberation of Denmark, May 4, the main Danish newspapers invite their readers and all the inhabitants of Denmark to take to the squares to support Ukraine and listen to the address of the President of Ukraine to the people of Denmark.

This is reported by the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine (NUJU) with reference to the Detector Media website on its official page on the Telegram social network.

As noted in the message, the edition Politiken publishes the appeal of the editor-in-chief Christian Eensen to the readers of the newspaper.