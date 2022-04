Servicemen of the U.S. National Guard have begun training the Ukrainian military in the use of artillery mounts, which have already begun to enter service with the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Training will take place in Germany.

The corresponding statement was made by the press secretary of the U.S. Department of Defense John Kirby, CNN reports.

The training of the Ukrainian military will be based on the initial artillery training they received earlier. American specialists will train them in handling radar systems and equipment that Ukraine should receive as part of military assistance.

According to him, training of Ukrainian gunners will be carried out by servicemen of the Florida National Guard, who were engaged in training the Ukrainian military for a long time before the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“The recent reunion now of these Florida National Guard members with their Ukrainian colleagues, we are told, was an emotional meeting, given the strong bonds that were formed as they were living and working together before temporarily parting ways in February,” Kirby said.

A Pentagon spokesman did not specify where exactly the Ukrainian gunners would be trained. All he said was that it was one of three places the U.S. used to train Ukrainians.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the ordinance considering the Lend-Lease law was considered in the U.S. House of Representatives. The head of the President's Office Andrii Yermak wrote about this on his Telegram channel on Thursday, April 28.