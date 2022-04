Putin Will Take Part In G20 Summit In Indonesia, Where Zelenskyy Was Also Invited - Media

Russian President Vladimir Putin has accepted the invitation of his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo to take part in the G20 summit in November 2022. Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy was also invited there.

Bloomberg reports this with reference to its own sources.

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to answer a question from journalists about whether Putin intends to personally visit Indonesia during the G20 summit.

According to him, Russia is preparing to participate in the G20 summit, but now it is "premature" to discuss any details.

Earlier today, April 29, Indonesian President Joko Widodo wrote on his Twitter microblog about a telephone conversation with Putin.

“Exchanged views over the phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the situation in Ukraine as well G20 cooperation. Underlined that the war must stop immediately & peace negotiations be given a chance. Indonesia stands ready to contribute towards this goal,” Widodo wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, last Wednesday, April 27, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he had received an invitation to take part in the G20 summit. It will be held in November 2022 on the island of Bali.

Recall that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russian troops, Zelenskyy has stated several times that the war can only be ended with direct negotiations between him and Vladimir Putin.

Earlier we reported that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced the condition for the meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin.

Later, the Ukrainian President suggested that his negotiations with Putin may not take place at all.