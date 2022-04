AFU In East Of Ukraine Eliminate Almost 200 Invaders, Destroy More Than 30 Pieces Of Equipment

Over the day, the Ukrainian military in the east of Ukraine eliminated 173 soldiers of the Russian occupation army. Also, the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed more than 30 units of enemy military equipment.

This was reported by the press service of the East Operational-Tactical Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

"During the day, April 29, in the area of responsibility of the East Operational-Tactical Group, Russian fascist troops carried out 4 attacks," it was reported.

During the Russian attacks, the Ukrainian military destroyed 173 people of the personnel of the invaders.

Besides, the enemy lost:

tanks - 4;

infantry combat vehicles - 6;

armored personnel carriers - 2;

heavy artillery tractors - 13;

artillery systems - 5;

mortar calculations - 2;

UAVs - 5.

We will remind, a few hours ago, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in its traditional evening operational update said that in the Donbas the invaders' troops continue to attempt an offensive in Rubizhne and Popasna.

Also, the invaders are preparing for an offensive on Severodonetsk, Luhansk region.

We also reported that in the Izium area of Kharkiv region, the enemy is building bridges and making pontoon crossings across the Siverskyi Donets River in order to transfer more forces in the direction of Barvinkove and Sloviansk.