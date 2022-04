The West was called for imposing sanctions against the IT industry of Russia and Belarus

In response to the aggressive warfighting against Ukraine and cyber attacks against Western countries, the international community should impose sanctions on the purchase of any software products and IT services that have even the smallest part of production on the territory of the Russian Federation and Belarus. Such a move would put serious pressure on the Russian economy and make import substitution impossible in the IT industry, which the Russian Federation badly needs, as well as accelerate the labor outflows in the field.

This was stated on his Facebook page by the head of the Centre for Defence Reforms, coordinator of the interdepartmental platform for countering hybrid threats, which operates within the framework of Ukraine-NATO cooperation, Oleksandr Danylyuk.

"One of the effective methods of punishing the Russian Federation for waging an aggressive war against Ukraine, as well as for conducting cyberattacks both against Ukraine and partner countries, should be a ban on the purchase of any software products and other IT services that have even the smallest part of their production on the territory of the Russian Federation or Belarus," said the head of the CDR.

"There are about 300,000 programmers now working in the Russian Federation. Approximately half of them are thinking about leaving the Russian Federation. The decision to impose sanctions on the Russian IT industry will force almost everyone to leave. This will not only hurt the Russian economy, scientific and technological development, but will also make it impossible to continue import substitution in the IT sector, which Russia under the sanctions needs urgently."

"I hope the international IT community will support this idea and help ensure that such sanctions are applied by the maximum number of countries," summed up Olexander Danylyuk.

Earlier, Olexander Danylyuk also noted that Western sanctions would affect the Russian economy in late April-early May, provoking serious social challenges in Russian society. The hardest hit will be in the electronics and heavy industries.

Politicians of many leading world states also made statements about the need to tighten sanctions against the Russian Federation.

Texas Senator Ted Cruz said the United States should boycott oil and gas purchases from Russia as these are the only sanctions that can quickly and effectively affect Russia's ability to finance a war against Ukraine. Also, Ted Cruz made a statement that air defense systems, fighter jets, and other lethal weapons should be immediately supplied to Ukraine.

Vice Speaker of the Seimas of the Republic of Lithuania Paulius Saudargas said that Europe should introduce a complete trade embargo against Russia, a complete ban on exports, imports, and investments. Such a move will provide political freedom in decision-making to NATO member countries and will have the necessary impact on the Russian economy.

Member of the British Parliament from North Belfast, former Mayor of Belfast (Ireland) John Finucane emphasized that as a part of diplomatic efforts to counter Russian aggression against Ukraine, the strongest sanctions against the Russian Federation should be introduced.

Member of the French Senate, representative of the group "Green"

Mélanie Vogel said that the European Union should impose a complete embargo on the purchase of energy resources from Russia, including gas, oil, and coal, as well as a ban on cooperation in the nuclear industry.