Russia has fired more than 1,300 missiles at Ukraine, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said. The estimated cost of their launch is USD 7.5 billion, based on its own calculations, Forbes reports.

The publication indicates that Russia fired 235 Caliber missiles at Ukraine.

Forbes, based on data from the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, also calculated the ratio of missiles fired:

62% - Iskander;

30% - X class missiles;

8% - Tochka-U.

According to the Military Russia website, Tochka-U is estimated at USD 300,000, the cost of Caliber is USD 6.5 million.

"The total cost of missiles fired in Ukraine is USD 7.5 billion. For comparison: this amount exceeds 82 out of 85 annual local budgets of the constituent entities of the Russian Federation - all, with the exception of Moscow, the Moscow region and St. Petersburg," Forbes reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 29, Mykhailo Podoliak, an adviser to the head of the President's Office, said that Russia had fired 1,900 cruise missiles at Ukrainian cities.

On March 31, the Ministry of Defense announced that Russia had fired 1,370 missiles at Ukraine since the start of the full-scale invasion, on February 24.

At the same time, on April 10, the Russian occupation forces used a high-precision missile, the cost of which is estimated at USD 230,000, to destroy a biological toilet in the garden of one of the households near Huliaipole, Zaporizhzhia region.