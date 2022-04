The Verkhovna Rada has abandoned the initiative to return the excise tax on fuel and the rate of value added tax (VAT) on its supplies and imports of 20%.

Yaroslav Zhelezniak, a Member of Parliament from the Holos faction, announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"To everyone who was worried about preferential taxation of gasoline - so far nothing will change. The norm was excluded from 7311. The reduced VAT and the lack of excise tax on fuel remains," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 24, 14 parliamentarians registered a bill proposing to the Verkhovna Rada to abolish benefits when importing cars and increase the military fee twice to 3%.

On March 15, the Verkhovna Rada canceled the excise tax on fuel and reduced the rate of value added tax (VAT) on its supplies and imports from 20% to 7%.

Earlier, the Cabinet of Ministers set a maximum level of trade markup of UAH 5 per liter for gasoline and UAH 7 per liter for diesel fuel and tied prices to the data of the international news agency Platts CIF NWE.

At the same time, on February 9, the Cabinet of Ministers reduced the maximum level of the trade markup to UAH 4.55 per liter for gasoline and to UAH 5 per liter for diesel fuel.