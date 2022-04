Russian Troops Trying To Advance Near Popasna And Lyman, Advance To Severodonetsk Prepared - General Staff

Units of Russian troops continue attempts to attack key settlements of Luhansk region. The enemy carries out assault operations in the Lyman, Severodonetsk and Popasna directions.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this in its traditional evening operational update.

“In the Donetsk and Tavriya directions, enemy units are trying to launch an offensive in the Lyman, Severodonetsk, and Popasna directions,” it was reported.

On the territory of the Luhansk region remaining under Ukrainian control, the enemy is trying to establish full control over Rubizhne and Popasna. Earlier, the invaders were able to partially enter these settlements, now there are active street battles in them.

Besides, the troops of the invaders continue to prepare to advance towards Severodonetsk.

It is emphasized that Russian troops are actively using artillery of all types to shell the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

We will remind, earlier today the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that Russian troops are building bridges and making crossings across the Siverskyi Donets River in order to be able to transfer more personnel and equipment in the Izium direction.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 23, the General Staff warned that in Luhansk region, the invaders' troops were preparing for an offensive on Severodonetsk.

And on April 20, Popasna Mayor Mykola Khanatov told reporters how far into the city the forces of the Russian invaders had advanced.