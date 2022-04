The invaders issue birth certificates to newborns in Mariupol, Donetsk region, of the unrecognized pseudo-state formation "DPR". This was reported by the Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada for Human Rights Liudmyla Denisova in her Telegram channel on Friday, April 29.

The Ombudsman said that on April 23, in Mariupol, the invaders issued a birth certificate of the so-called "DPR" to a newborn boy whose mother was unable to evacuate to the safe territory of Ukraine, de facto depriving the child of citizenship by issuing this "document."

“Such actions of the Russian Federation violate the rights of children enshrined in the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, in particular Article 8, which provides for the right of the child to preserve his identity, including citizenship, name and family ties. I urge Ukrainian citizens in temporarily occupied Mariupol not to be exposed to the shameful influence of Russian propaganda and to protect the right of their children to preserve their individuality and Ukrainian citizenship," Denisova wrote.

