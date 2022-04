The price of natural gas for the population and critical enterprises will remain unchanged.

This is stated in the message of the Cabinet of Ministers with reference to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today we are making a decision that natural gas prices for people remain unchanged. No increase. UAH 8 per cube, as it was. The preferential price will also apply for enterprises performing vital functions to ensure the defense capability of the state," Shmyhal emphasized.

According to the report, in a separate decision, the government also recommends that local governments and utilities during the martial law and emergency in Ukraine not raise utility rates.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine pledged to the International Monetary Fund not to impose restrictions on the prices of natural gas supplied to households.

In November, Deputy Minister of Energy Maksym Nemchynov said that the price of natural gas for the population will remain unchanged during the heating season of 2021/2022.

Thus, for direct household contracts with Naftogaz, the natural gas price is UAH 7.96 per cubic meter, for heat generating companies - UAH 7.42.

On April 7, 2021, the National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Utilities obliged natural gas suppliers to submit an annual natural gas tariff for the population from May 1.