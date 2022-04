Invaders Building Crossings On Siverskyi Donets In Order To Transfer More Forces Near Izium

The Russian occupation troops began building pontoon crossings across the Siverskyi Donets river near Izium, Kharkiv region, in order to additionally transfer units to the front line.

This was reported in the traditional evening summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the Ukrainian military, in the Izium direction, the enemy is operating with forces from the 1st Tank Army, the 20th Combined Arms Army of the Western Military District, the 34th Combined Arms Army, the 68th Army Corps of the Eastern Military District and airborne troops.

"In order to ensure additional transfer of troops in the Izium direction, the occupiers are building additional pontoon-bridge crossings across the Siverskyi Donets river," the statement said.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier today, on April 29, the General Staff said that Russian troops were trying to prevent the Armed Forces of Ukraine from regrouping their units in eastern Ukraine.

Recall, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi said on April 18 that the invaders had concentrated all their forces in several directions, choosing Iziumske as the main one.