The first cargo ship with a cargo of Ukrainian corn left the Romanian port of Constanta. Ukraine is forced to export agricultural products through neighboring countries due to the blocking of its own seaports.

This is reported by Reuters.

Journalists found out that on Thursday, April 28, at the COMVEX terminal in the port of Constanta, more than 71,000 tons of Ukrainian corn were loaded on board a Panamax cargo ship. Today it left the port.

Viorel Panait, President of COMVEX, told the agency that this is the first vessel of this type that has left the port of Constanta.

"Supporting the export of Ukrainian grain means preventing a colossal wave of hunger in the world caused by the blocking of Ukrainian ports," Panait said.

The agency reports that 80,000 tons of Ukrainian grain have already been sent to Constanta by rail or through the Danube river ports. About 80,000 more tons are on the way.

It is also known that at the beginning of this week, 35,000 tons of iron ore from Ukraine were loaded at the COMVEX terminal in the port of Constanta. Loading of the second vessel is expected on May 15.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on April 28, during a meeting with Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine intends to use the Bulgarian port of Varna to export agricultural products.

We also reported that World Bank experts warned of the possibility of a historic spike in food prices due to the war between Russia and Ukraine.