The German government is considering transferring PzH 2000 self-propelled howitzers to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). The Bundeswehr (German Armed Forces) was skeptical of such an idea.

This was reported by the German edition of Welt with reference to a representative of the German Ministry of Defense.

"We are negotiating with various partners in order to provide effective support to Ukraine - including in the field of artillery. Various options are currently being considered," she said in a comment to the publication.

According to the publication, out of 119 PzH 2000 self-propelled howitzers of the German Armed Forces, about 40 vehicles are currently in service.

It is for this reason that the Bundeswehr was critical of the possible supply of such howitzers to the Ukrainian military.

Recall, on April 20, Bloomberg, citing its own sources, reported that the Dutch government intends to transfer to Ukraine PzH 2000self-propelled howitzers, which are in service with their army.

The agency also found out that the German authorities agreed to train the Ukrainian military in handling these self-propelled howitzers, as well as transfer a batch of ammunition for self-propelled howitzers to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

We also wrote that the German government intends to transfer Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns to Ukraine.

Later it became known that in the warehouses of the Bundeswehr there is no ammunition for anti-aircraft guns. After that, the Brazilian government offered to sell Ukraine about 300,000 shells for Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns.