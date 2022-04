SBI Blocks Channel Of Supply To Russia Of Rocket Components By Enterprise Of Russian Oligarch Deripaska

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has blocked the channel of supply to the Russian Federation by the enterprise of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska of components that can be used in rocket industry.

The SBI has said this to Ukrainian News Agency.

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation blocked the supply channel for components that can be used in the manufacture of Russian tactical missiles.

Illegal deliveries were carried out by an enterprise from Deripaska's sphere of influence.

The Bureau continues to carry out activities to identify and stop subversive activities in Ukraine of Russian financial and industrial groups.

During a pre-trial investigation into the abuse of official position of government officials, investigators of the SBI found that the Hlukhivskyi quarry of quartzites, owned by an offshore company of the Russian oligarch, carried out illegal mining of highly pure quartzite, silicon and other minerals at the Banytskyi deposit of Sumy region.

Products were illegally exported to the Russian Federation.

According to operational information, silicon could be used by the aggressor in the manufacture of missiles, which then attacked peaceful cities of Ukraine.

Based on the results of joint actions of the SBI and the Prosecutor General’s Office, measures were taken to seize the corporate rights of Deripaska's enterprise, land plots of deposits, other property (tractors, vehicles) and a corresponding petition was prepared.

Currently, the property has been transferred to the management of the National Agency for Identifying, Tracing, and Managing Assets Linked to Corruption and other Crimes (Asset Recovery Agency).

Investigative actions continue.

