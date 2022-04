In 2022, 53,000 apartments will be temporarily provided for 186,000 IDPs; after people return to their homes, these apartments will be provided to those on the waiting list for housing. Deputy Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko said this in a video message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"During this year, we plan to provide more than 53,000 apartments for 186,000 of our displaced people. Apartments will be provided with decoration and minimal equipment and furniture. All apartments will be state-owned. After people return to their homes, these apartments will be provided to people who have been on the waiting list for housing for years," he said.

Tymoshenko noted that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy set the task to develop a strategy for the restoration and modernization of the country, and the Office of the President is now working on this with representatives of local authorities.

According to him, first of all, the task is to make a database of the needs of all settlements in the country and then develop a concept of the space of each settlement.

Until the end of this week, the Office plans to receive data on needs from all balance holders. After their consolidation, approximately until May 5, it is planned to proceed to the development of the concept of restoration and modernization.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on April 16, Zelenskyy established the order of providing housing: first, temporary housing for IDPs, then restoring destroyed housing and providing housing for defenders.

Zelenskyy advocates a comprehensive approach to the restoration of housing, taking into account the needs of civilian and military.