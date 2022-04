WOG Limits Sale Of Fuel To 10 Liters Per Day And Only With PRIDE Loyalty Card

The network of filling stations WOG has limited the sale of fuel to 10 liters per day and only with a PRIDE loyalty card.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement of the filling stations network on Facebook.

“From 02:00 p.m. on April 29, a limit of 10 liters per day is introduced for private clients when paying in cash or paying with bank cards, and only if they have a PRIDE loyalty card,” the statement says.

According to the statement, the PRIDE system will control the limit automatically.

At the same time, the restriction of selling in canisters is canceled.

"This is a forced step, and this will ensure the right of first priority refueling of the cars of our defenders, medical workers and other critical infrastructure services," the statement says.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the director of A-95 Consulting Group Serhii Kuyun said that there is a shortage of gasoline not only in Kyiv, but throughout the country.

Filling stations may stop selling fuel at retail.

The Kyiv City State Administration urges the people of Kyiv, if possible, not to travel by private vehicles to save fuel.

The Verkhovna Rada abandoned the initiative to return the excise tax on fuel and the value-added tax (VAT) rate on its supplies and imports at 20%.

On March 15, the Verkhovna Rada abolished the excise tax on fuel and reduced the rate of value added tax on its supplies and imports from 20% to 7%.

Earlier, the Cabinet of Ministers set the maximum markup of UAH 5 per liter for gasoline and UAH 7 per liter for diesel fuel and tied prices to the data of the international information agency Platts CIF NWE.

At the same time, on February 9, 2022, the Cabinet of Ministers reduced the maximum level of the trade markup to UAH 4.55 per liter for gasoline and to UAH 5 per liter for diesel fuel.