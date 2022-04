Issue Of Fuel Shortage At Gas Stations Will Be Resolved Within Week - Shmyhal

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says the issue of fuel shortages at gas stations should be resolved within a week.

He wrote about this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Within a week, the issue of fuel shortages at gas stations should be resolved," he wrote.

The Prime Minister noted that recently there has been a problem with fuel at gas stations.

The main reason for the shortage is the destruction of part of the infrastructure by the enemy, including the shutdown of the Kremenchuk oil refinery.

Shmyhal said that on Friday the government adopted changes to the state regulation of prices for petroleum products, which will allow resolving the issue of fuel shortages at gas stations within seven days.

He added that the Ministry of Economy and the Ministry of Energy are in constant consultation with fuel companies to address the issue.

In turn, the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk said on the Telegram channel that in order to prevent a shortage of fuel sold through the gas station network, the Cabinet of Ministers decided to increase the maximum level of trade allowances, which are charged to the average cost of 1 liter of fuel, in particular for diesel fuel from UAH 5 to UAH 7, including VAT (by 40%) and for automobile gasoline from UAH 4.55 to UAH 6.50 hryvnia, including VAT (by 42.8%).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Member of Parliament from the Holos faction Yaroslav Zhelezniak said that the Verkhovna Rada refused the initiative to return the excise tax on fuel and the rate of value added tax (VAT) on its supplies and imports of 20%.

On March 15, the Verkhovna Rada canceled the excise tax on fuel and reduced the rate of value added tax (VAT) on its supplies and imports from 20% to 7%.

Earlier, the Cabinet of Ministers set a maximum level of trade markup of UAH 5 per liter for gasoline and UAH 7 per liter for diesel fuel and tied prices to the data of the international news agency Platts CIF NWE.

At the same time, on February 9, the Cabinet of Ministers reduced the maximum level of the trade markup to UAH 4.55 per liter for gasoline and to UAH 5 per liter for diesel fuel.