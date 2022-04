Property Of Individual Citizens Of Russia In Ukraine Cannot Be Nationalized - SBI Director Sukhachov

The property of individual citizens of Russia in Ukraine cannot be nationalized.

The director of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) Oleksii Sukhachov announced this in an interview with Ukrainian News Agency.

"To date, there are no legislative mechanisms that provide for the seizure or nationalization of such property, so it is difficult for me to comment on this. If such a decision is made by parliament, then it will be implemented," he said.

Sukhachov noted that the SBI is seizing property that is located in Ukraine and belongs to enterprises in Russia and Belarus for hundreds of millions of hryvnias.

