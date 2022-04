The Russian Federation uses ammunition depots in the village of Cobasna in the unrecognized Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic (PMR) to smuggle weapons, Vadym Skybytskyi, a spokesman for the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, said. This is stated in the message of the press service of the authority on Facebook on Friday, April 29.

Skybytskyi said that the situation in Transnistria is a clear signal of Russia's readiness to use this territory as a springboard for aggression against Ukraine and possible actions against the Republic of Moldova. The Main Intelligence Directorate believes that a serious struggle between the authorities and the special services of the Russian Federation is going on in Transnistria, and the terrorist acts are aimed at forcing Moldova to abandon the pro-European course and leave the region completely under Moscow's control.

"30 years ago, the Russian Federation occupied the territory of Transnistria. Every year, mobilization exercises are held there with an operational group of Russian troops stationed on this territory. During the exercises, defense and counter-offensive actions are practiced using ammunition from warehouses in the village of Cobasna. Part of the ammunition is used for combat training, part, according to military intelligence, for smuggling,” Skybytskyi said.

The Main Intelligence Directorate also stressed that what is happening on the territory of Transnistria is under the control of the FSB of the Russian Federation, and terrorist attacks are their characteristic feature.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on April 28, the "Ministry of Defense of the PMR" sent letters to the local administrations of Transnistria to call on citizens for "special gatherings."

On April 27, the so-called "Ministry of Internal Affairs" of the unrecognized Transnistria stated that shelling had been carried out from the Ukrainian side in the direction of the village of Cobasna, where a large ammunition depot is located.

On April 26, unidentified persons blew up communication towers in the unrecognized Transnistria, which were broadcasting radio stations of the Russian Federation.

On April 26, a "red" level of terrorist threat was set in Transnistria.