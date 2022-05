The ports of Antwerp and Zeebrugge have merged into Europe's largest port, allowing for exports of 147 mln tons per year.

At a ceremony for the new Antwerp-Bruges port held in Antwerp, Belgium, the port authority said the merger will allow the two ports to boost their roles as green energy hubs within Europe, and as global players within the supply chain. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

With an overall throughput of 289 mln tons per year, the Port of Antwerp-Bruges is a critical hub in worldwide trade and industry, and a crucial link for the handling of containers, breakbulk and vehicles. It is also home to 1,400 companies, and creates around 164,000 jobs, which generates an added value of €21 bln.

The newly-unified port plans to further strengthen its position in the international logistics chain, and take a leading role in energy and digital transition.

In addition, by 2028 the Port of Antwerp-Bruges should have the capacity to receive the first green hydrogen molecules on its platform, playing a key role in the roll-out of the hydrogen economy.

In February 2021, the City of Antwerp and the City of Bruges announced the launch of the merger process for their respective ports. On April 22 this year, the two cities signed the shareholders' agreement of the unified port company.