Shmyhal Initiates Ukraine's Withdrawal From CIS Agreement On Heroism Of Peoples In "Great Patriotic War"

The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to the Verkhovna Rada to adopt a law on Ukraine's withdrawal from the agreement on perpetuating the memory of the heroism of the peoples of the member states of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in the German-Soviet war of 1941-1945.

This is stated in bill No. 0145 of April 28, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The text of the document is currently missing from the parliament's website.

The German-Soviet War was a war between Germany and the Soviet Union that lasted from June 22, 1941 to May 8, 1945.

In Russia (and in most countries of the former USSR) it is called the Great Patriotic War.

The agreement on perpetuating the memory of the courage and heroism of the peoples of the member states of the Commonwealth of Independent States in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945 was signed in 2011 and ratified by Ukraine in 2013.

It says that, taking into account the fact that the peoples of the CIS member states made a decisive contribution to achieving victory over fascism, they agree to keep the memory of the killed servicemen and cover the facts about the feat of the peoples.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy recommends that parliament postpone the celebration of Victory Day over Nazism in World War II from May 9 to 8.