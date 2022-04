The Ukrainian military liberated the strategically important settlement Ruska Lozova (Kharkiv region) from Russian invaders. From it, the enemy fired on the civilian infrastructure and residential areas of Kharkiv. This is stated in the message of the press service of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, published in the Telegram channel.

"The forces of the assault unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense under the leadership of the commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi liberated the village of Ruska Lozova in Kharkiv region from the invaders. Now it is completely under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the message says.

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense added that this is a strategically important settlement located on the Kharkiv-Belgorod highway. It was from this suburb during the occupation that the enemy fired aimed at the civilian infrastructure and residential areas of Kharkiv.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier the Armed Forces of Ukraine returned Kutuzovka, Kharkiv region, under control.

Earlier it was reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine do not allow Russian troops to conduct an offensive in the areas of Sulyhivka, Nova Dmytrivka, Andriivka and Velyka Kamyshevakha of Kharkiv region, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced on April 28.