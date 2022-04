Kremlin States That None Of Foreign Leaders Will Come To Parade

The Kremlin said that none of the foreign leaders will come to the parade on May 9 in Moscow, since no one was invited. Medusa reports.

“We did not invite any foreign leaders to the Victory Day. The fact is that this is not an anniversary date. This is our holiday,” the press secretary of the Russian dictator Dmitry Peskov said in a statement.

The Kremlin spokesman added that, according to him, Aleksandr Lukashenko's participation in the Victory Parade in Moscow is also not planned.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, former Deputy Head of the Security Service of Ukraine Viktor Yahun (2014-2015) believes that Russia plans to end military operations in Ukraine by the Victory Day, May 9.

Russia has begun preparations for the Victory Parade on Red Square in Moscow. The rehearsals involved more than 11,000 military personnel and 200 pieces of equipment and aviation.

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy recommends that the Parliament postpone the Day of Victory over Nazism in World War II from May 9 to 8.