The battle for Donbas remains the main strategic direction for the aggressor country. The invaders are still sending their main efforts to capture the entire territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

This is stated in the UK military intelligence summary on Twitter.

According to intelligence information, particularly heavy fighting in the east of the country was near several settlements. The fighting was especially heavy around Lysychansk and Severodonetsk, with attempts to move south from Izium towards Sloviansk

Due to strong Ukrainian resistance, Russia's territorial gains were limited. As a result, the occupying troops suffered significant losses.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, British intelligence has reported that the Kremlin's eagerness to show off any victories in time for the May 9 celebration is likely to influence Russian military commanders' operational decisions on the battlefield in the coming weeks.

Russian troops stormed the village of Tavriiske in Kherson region and entrenched themselves there.

On Thursday, April 28, Ukrainian servicemen repelled 9 enemy attacks in Donbas.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine returned Kutuzovka (Kharkiv region) under control.