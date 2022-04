Germany is ready to stop buying Russian oil, paving the way for a European Union ban on crude oil imports from Russia.

This, according to European Pravda, was reported by The Wall Street Journal, citing government officials.

Berlin has been one of the main opponents of EU sanctions on oil and gas trade with Moscow.

However, on Wednesday, Germany's representatives in EU institutions lifted the country's objection to a total embargo on Russian oil, on the condition that Berlin is given enough time to secure alternative supplies, the two officials said.

The change in Germany's position increases the likelihood that EU countries will agree on a phased embargo on Russian oil, with a solution possible next week, diplomats and officials say.

However, the question remains how quickly the EU will stop buying Russian oil and whether it will take measures such as price caps or tariffs. The U.S. is insisting that European allies avoid steps that could cause a protracted rise in oil prices.

Germany and some other countries have recently taken practical steps to replace Russia with other suppliers.

Some member states, including Hungary, Italy, Austria and Greece, remain wary of the economic impact of the oil embargo, diplomats said.

In order for the embargo to take effect, it must be approved by all 27 governments.

Since the beginning of the war, the EU has bought EUR 44 billion worth of energy resources from the Russian Federation, and Germany has acquired the most.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on Thursday, the German Bundestag supported accelerated deliveries of heavy weapons to Ukraine.