1 person was killed died and 4 were hospitalized due to a missile attack on the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Rescuers, who continue to examine and clear the rubble of a residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi district, where a missile hit yesterday, have discovered the body of the deceased," he wrote.

Klitschko also said that 4 people were hospitalized.

According to the mayor, since the start of the Russian invasion, 435 civilians have been injured, about 100 people were killed, including 4 children, in the capital.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Russian military shelled Kyiv on the evening of Thursday, April 28. Earlier it was reported about 10 victims.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy considers the shelling of Kyiv during the visit of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to be Russia's desire to humiliate the UN.

In turn, the head of the Office of the President, Andrii Yermak, said that the shelling of the center of Kyiv by Russia during the visit of the United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres confirms the need to deprive the Russian Federation of the right of veto in the UN Security Council.