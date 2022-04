Russia fired 1,900 cruise missiles at Ukrainian cities. Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the President's Office, wrote about this on Twitter.

"Putin's team" carried out 1,900 cruise missile strikes on the cities of Ukraine. 1,900 barbaric strikes on civilian targets with the sole purpose of killing Ukrainians. It is precisely this - massacres with cruise missiles - that is the essence of the "Russian world". Today Ukraine, tomorrow Europe, the day after tomorrow – the world," Podoliak stressed.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine over Lviv region, air defense forces have shot down 20 enemy cruise missiles. About 10 UAVs of the aggressor country were also destroyed.

On April 27, the Ukrainian military shot down a Russian missile over Dnipropetrovsk region. Debris fell on the lawn. Nobody got hurt.

Also, the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit 15 enemy air targets over the past day. The defenders managed to shoot down 5 Kalibr and X missiles.

Meanwhile, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia has lost about 22,800 troops, 187 aircraft and almost a thousand tanks.