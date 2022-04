The Russian military withdraw from Mariupol and move towards Zaporizhzhia region. This was announced at a briefing by a representative of the U.S. Department of Defense.

He did not specify how many Russian troops he was talking about, but said it was "significant."

The retreat of part of the Russian troops from the Mariupol area, according to the U.S. Department of Defense official, does not mean that the city is already considered occupied, since shelling continues.

"We saw Russian troops leaving the Mariupol area and moving northwest, sort of towards the Zaporizhzhia region. This does not mean that they have Mariupol, Mariupol continues to be attacked by both air and missile strikes," the report says.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier today, on April 28, the Azov Regiment reported that over the past night, Russian troops had shelled Mariupol about 50 times with all kinds of weapons, including the use of prohibited phosphorus ammunition.

The mayor of Mariupol, Vadym Boichenko, said earlier that due to the lack of water and unsanitary conditions, outbreaks of deadly diseases could occur in the destroyed city, where tens of thousands of people continue to remain.

We also reported that the United Nations had formed a team to evacuate people from the territory of Azovstal in Mariupol. To start the operation, it is expected to receive guarantees on the ceasefire regime from the Ukrainian and Russian military.